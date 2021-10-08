 Skip to main content
South Tama County tops Center Point CPU 20-6

South Tama County notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Center Point CPU 20-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

Recently on September 24 , Center Point CPU squared up on Manchester West Delaware in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

