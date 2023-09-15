South Tama County earned a convincing 64-18 win over Center Point CPU for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Center Point CPU and South Tama County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at South Tama County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, South Tama County faced off against Charles City.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

