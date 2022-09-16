Some kind of impressive: Solon pounds Davenport Assumption 35-10

Solon controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-10 win against Davenport Assumption in Iowa high school football action on September 16.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Solon thundered in front of Davenport Assumption 28-7 going into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-3 advantage in the frame.

