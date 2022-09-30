Some kind of impressive: Mediapolis pounds Wilton 42-21

Mediapolis raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-21 win over Wilton on September 30 in Iowa football action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Mediapolis took control in the third quarter with a 28-14 advantage over Wilton.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 final quarter, too.
