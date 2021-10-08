 Skip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Mason City Newman Catholic pounds Sheffield West Fork 57-21

Mason City Newman Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 57-21 victory over Sheffield West Fork at Mason City Newman Catholic High on October 8 in Iowa football action.

The Knights darted in front of the Warhawks 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

Mason City Newman Catholic's offense took charge to a 42-14 lead over Sheffield West Fork at the intermission.

The Knights' might showed as they carried a 57-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the final quarter.

Recently on September 24 , Mason City Newman Catholic squared up on Greene North Butler in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

