Some kind of impressive: Dike-New Hartford pounds Cascade 48-14

Dike-New Hartford showed no mercy to Cascade, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 48-14 victory in Iowa high school football on October 21.

Dike-New Hartford drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Cascade after the first quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Cascade inched back to a 27-14 deficit.

Conditioning showed as the Wolverines outscored the Cougars 21-0 in the final quarter.

