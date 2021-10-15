Some kind of impressive: Cedar Rapids Xavier pounds Newton 48-24

Cedar Rapids Xavier's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newton 48-24 during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave the Saints a 7-0 lead over the Cardinals.

The Saints kept a 17-10 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

