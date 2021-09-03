Some kind of impressive: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pounds Bettendorf 28-7

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Bettendorf 28-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's leg-up showed as it carried a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars' offense darted to a 7-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

