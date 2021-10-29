Solon topples Davenport Assumption 24-17

Solon poked just enough holes in Davenport Assumption's defense to garner a taut 24-17 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Solon's offense jumped to a 17-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.
The Spartans' edge showed as they carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Knights 7-3 in the final period.
In recent action on October 15, Solon faced off against Grinnell and Davenport Assumption took on Vinton-Shellsburg on October 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
