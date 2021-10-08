Solon takes down Fairfield 56-7

Solon left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fairfield 56-7 in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

Solon opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fairfield through the first quarter.

Solon's offense breathed fire to a 42-0 lead over Fairfield at halftime.

The Spartans remained on top of the Trojans through a scoreless third quarter.

