Solon takes down Fairfield 56-7

Solon left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fairfield 56-7 in Iowa high school football action on October 8.
Solon opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fairfield through the first quarter.
Solon's offense breathed fire to a 42-0 lead over Fairfield at halftime.
The Spartans remained on top of the Trojans through a scoreless third quarter.
