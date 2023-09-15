Solon grabbed a 37-20 victory at the expense of Mt. Vernon at Mt. Vernon High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Solon darted in front of Mt. Vernon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Solon jumped to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Solon faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

