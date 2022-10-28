Solon makes Manchester West Delaware walk the plank 42-18

Solon ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Manchester West Delaware 42-18 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.
Solon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Manchester West Delaware after the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.
Solon jumped to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Hawks 14-12 in the last stanza.
