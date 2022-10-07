 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon ends the party for Fairfield 45-25

Solon put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Fairfield in a 45-25 decision at Fairfield High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Solon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Fairfield through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Solon stormed to a 38-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

The last time Solon and Fairfield played in a 56-7 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

