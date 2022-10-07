Solon ends the party for Fairfield 45-25

Solon put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Fairfield in a 45-25 decision at Fairfield High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Solon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Fairfield through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Solon stormed to a 38-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.