Solon ends the party for Fairfield 45-25

Solon put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Fairfield in a 45-25 decision at Fairfield High on October 7 in Iowa football action.
Solon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Fairfield through the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Solon stormed to a 38-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
