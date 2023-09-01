Solon finally found a way to top Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 7-3 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Solon a 7-0 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

The Clippers drew within 7-3 at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

