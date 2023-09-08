Solon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Central DeWitt from start to finish for a 41-6 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Solon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Sabers' expense.

Solon charged to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Solon faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Eldridge North Scott on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.