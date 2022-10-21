 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon defeats Keokuk in lopsided affair 41-7

Solon flexed its muscle and floored Keokuk 41-7 at Keokuk High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Solon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Keokuk after the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Chiefs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Solon and Keokuk played in a 63-6 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 7, Solon squared off with Fairfield in a football game. Click here for a recap

