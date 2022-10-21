Solon defeats Keokuk in lopsided affair 41-7

Solon flexed its muscle and floored Keokuk 41-7 at Keokuk High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Solon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Keokuk after the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Chiefs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 fourth quarter, too.

