Sigourney-Keota stonewalls Sumner-Fred 31-0

  • 0

A suffocating defense helped Sigourney-Keota handle Sumner-Fred 31-0 during this Iowa football game.

Sigourney-Keota moved in front of Sumner-Fred 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cobras registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Sigourney-Keota steamrolled to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on October 7, Sumner-Fred squared off with Dyersville Beckman in a football game.

