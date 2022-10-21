Sigourney-Keota stonewalls Sumner-Fred 31-0

A suffocating defense helped Sigourney-Keota handle Sumner-Fred 31-0 during this Iowa football game.
Sigourney-Keota moved in front of Sumner-Fred 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cobras registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.
Sigourney-Keota steamrolled to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
