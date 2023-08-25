Sheffield West Fork posted a narrow 14-12 win over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The Warhawks fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Eagles' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Eagles rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Warhawks prevailed.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

