Shaken, not stirred, Webster City cracks Mason City 49-14

Webster City recorded a big victory over Mason City 49-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Webster City a 21-7 lead over Mason City.

The Lynx fought to a 42-7 intermission margin at the RiverHawks' expense.

Webster City breathed fire to a 48-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The RiverHawks tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-1 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

