Shaken, not stirred, Gilbertville Don Bosco cracks Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 48-8

Gilbertville Don Bosco gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 48-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Gilbertville Don Bosco drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Jackson Junction Turkey Valley after the first quarter.

The Dons fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Gilbertville Don Bosco breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dons' advantage was wide enough to weather the Trojans' 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Gilbertville Don Bosco played in a 48-42 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

