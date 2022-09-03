Shaken, not stirred, Gilbertville Don Bosco cracks Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 48-8

Gilbertville Don Bosco gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 48-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Gilbertville Don Bosco drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Jackson Junction Turkey Valley after the first quarter.

The Dons fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Gilbertville Don Bosco breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dons' advantage was wide enough to weather the Trojans' 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.