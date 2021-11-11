 Skip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Council Bluffs Lewis Central cracks Waverly-Sr 35-10

Council Bluffs Lewis Central didn't tinker around with Waverly-Sr. A 35-10 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Waverly-Sr after the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-10 lead over Waverly-Sr.

