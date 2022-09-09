Shaken, not stirred, Cedar Rapids Xavier cracks Dubuque Wahlert 40-7

It was a tough night for Dubuque Wahlert which was overmatched by Cedar Rapids Xavier in this 40-7 verdict.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped in front of Dubuque Wahlert 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints' offense pulled in front for a 34-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Dubuque Wahlert got within 40-7.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

