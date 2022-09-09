Shaken, not stirred, Cedar Rapids Xavier cracks Dubuque Wahlert 40-7

It was a tough night for Dubuque Wahlert which was overmatched by Cedar Rapids Xavier in this 40-7 verdict.
Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped in front of Dubuque Wahlert 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Saints' offense pulled in front for a 34-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Dubuque Wahlert got within 40-7.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Wahlert squared off with September 10, 2021 at Dubuque Wahlert last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
