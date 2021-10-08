 Skip to main content
Score no more: Troy Mills North Linn's defense breaks Hudson 36-0

Troy Mills North Linn's defense throttled Hudson, resulting in a shutout win 36-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

In recent action on September 24, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Calmar South Winn and Hudson took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on September 24 at Hudson High School. Click here for a recap

The Lynx's offense struck to a 24-0 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

