Score no more: Newton's defense breaks down Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 27-0

Newton played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 27-0 verdict over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on October 21 in Iowa football.

Newton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana after the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Cardinals outscored the Clippers 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Newton faced off on October 22, 2021 at Newton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Newton took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on October 7 at Newton High School. Click here for a recap

