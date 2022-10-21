Score no more: Newton's defense breaks down Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 27-0

Newton played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 27-0 verdict over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on October 21 in Iowa football.

Newton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana after the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Cardinals outscored the Clippers 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

