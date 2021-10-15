Score no more: Fairbank Wapsie Valley's defense breaks Conrad BCLUW 47-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Fairbank Wapsie Valley squeeze Conrad BCLUW 47-0 in a shutout effort in Iowa high school football on October 15.

The first quarter gave the Warriors a 14-0 lead over the Comets.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense thundered to a 35-0 lead over Conrad BCLUW at the intermission.

The Warriors' control showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

