Score no more: Fairbank Wapsie Valley's defense breaks Conrad BCLUW 47-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Fairbank Wapsie Valley squeeze Conrad BCLUW 47-0 in a shutout effort in Iowa high school football on October 15.
In recent action on October 1, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Calmar South Winn and Conrad BCLUW took on Traer North Tama on October 1 at Conrad BCLUW High School.
The first quarter gave the Warriors a 14-0 lead over the Comets.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense thundered to a 35-0 lead over Conrad BCLUW at the intermission.
The Warriors' control showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
