Score no more: Dyersville Beckman's defense breaks Sumner-Fred 28-0

No need for worry, Dyersville Beckman's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 28-0 shutout of Sumner-Fred in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Trailblazers opened a meager 7-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Dyersville Beckman stomped on to a 21-0 bulge over Sumner-Fred as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.