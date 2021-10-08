Score no more: Dyersville Beckman's defense breaks Sumner-Fred 28-0

No need for worry, Dyersville Beckman's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 28-0 shutout of Sumner-Fred in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on September 24 , Sumner-Fred squared up on Monona MFL MarMac in a football game .
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Trailblazers opened a meager 7-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.
Dyersville Beckman stomped on to a 21-0 bulge over Sumner-Fred as the fourth quarter began.
