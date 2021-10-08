 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Score no more: Dyersville Beckman's defense breaks Sumner-Fred 28-0

No need for worry, Dyersville Beckman's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 28-0 shutout of Sumner-Fred in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on September 24 , Sumner-Fred squared up on Monona MFL MarMac in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Trailblazers opened a meager 7-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Dyersville Beckman stomped on to a 21-0 bulge over Sumner-Fred as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News