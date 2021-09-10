Score no more: Denver's defense breaks Sumner-Fred 37-0

Denver corralled Sumner-Fred's offense and never let go to fuel a 37-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and final quarters.

The Cyclones' upper-hand showed as they carried a 37-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Denver stomped on in front of Sumner-Fred 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.