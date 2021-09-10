 Skip to main content
Score no more: Denver's defense breaks Sumner-Fred 37-0
Score no more: Denver's defense breaks Sumner-Fred 37-0

Denver corralled Sumner-Fred's offense and never let go to fuel a 37-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and final quarters.

The Cyclones' upper-hand showed as they carried a 37-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Denver stomped on in front of Sumner-Fred 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Denver squared up on Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

