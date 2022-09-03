Score no more: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' defense breaks down Belmond-Klemme 42-0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 42-0 verdict over Belmond-Klemme on September 2 in Iowa football action.
Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Belmond-Klemme squared off with September 3, 2021 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School last season. For more, click here.
