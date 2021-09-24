 Skip to main content
Score no more: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense breaks Davenport North 44-0
Score no more: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense breaks Davenport North 44-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Bettendorf Pleasant Valley followed in overpowering Davenport North 44-0 in Iowa high school football on September 24.

The Spartans opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense took charge to a 23-0 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.

The Spartans' upper-hand showed as they carried a 30-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Davenport North took on Dubuque Senior on September 10 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap

