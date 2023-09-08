Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar finally found a way to top Britt West Hancock 24-15 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Britt West Hancock showed some mettle by fighting back to a 10-7 count in the third quarter.

The Saints held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Britt West Hancock and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 32-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

