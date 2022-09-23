 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar refuses to yield in shutout of Traer North Tama 42-0

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 42-0 verdict over Traer North Tama in Iowa high school football on September 23.

The last time Traer North Tama and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 39-29 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Traer North Tama squared off with Hudson in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

