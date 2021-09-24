Ruh-Roh, Monona MFL MarMac shuts down Sumner-Fred 43-6

Monona MFL MarMac's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 43-6 win over Sumner-Fred in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on September 10, Monona MFL MarMac faced off against Osage and Sumner-Fred took on Denver on September 10 at Denver High School. For a full recap, click here.
