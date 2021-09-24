 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruh-Roh, Monona MFL MarMac shuts down Sumner-Fred 43-6
0 comments

Ruh-Roh, Monona MFL MarMac shuts down Sumner-Fred 43-6

{{featured_button_text}}

Monona MFL MarMac's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 43-6 win over Sumner-Fred in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

In recent action on September 10, Monona MFL MarMac faced off against Osage and Sumner-Fred took on Denver on September 10 at Denver High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News