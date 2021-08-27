Ruh-Roh, Marion Linn-Mar shuts out Muscatine 63-14

Marion Linn-Mar's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Muscatine 63-14 on August 27 in Iowa football action.
Marion Linn-Mar's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.
The Lions' authority showed as they carried a 63-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar's offense roared to a 42-7 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
Marion Linn-Mar drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.
