Ruh-Roh, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley shuts down Iowa City West 41-20

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Iowa City West with an all-around effort during this 41-20 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Iowa City in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted in front of Iowa City West 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a meager 14-6 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

The Spartans moved in front of the Trojans 27-13 going into the fourth quarter.

