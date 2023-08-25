A suffocating defense helped Riceville handle Rockford 46-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Riceville opened with a 16-0 advantage over Rockford through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Riceville pulled to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Riceville and Rockford squared off on Sept. 24, 2021 at Riceville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.