A suffocating defense helped Riceville handle Maynard West Central 36-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Riceville jumped in front of Maynard West Central 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats' offense thundered in front for a 30-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Riceville thundered to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Maynard West Central and Riceville faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Maynard West Central High School.

Recently on Aug. 31, Maynard West Central squared off with Waterloo Christian in a football game.

