Riceville drums Rockford in sound fashion 47-14

Riceville didn't tinker around with Rockford. A 47-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Iowa football game.

Riceville opened with a 20-8 advantage over Rockford through the first quarter.

Riceville's offense pulled ahead to a 28-8 lead over Rockford at halftime.

Riceville's control showed as it carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

