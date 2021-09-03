Resurgence: Solon fights back to beat Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 41-27

Solon staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 41-27 win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
Solon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-27 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.
The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 21-14 at halftime over the Spartans.
The start wasn't the problem for the Mustangs, who began with a 14-7 edge over the Spartans through the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.