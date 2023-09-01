West Union NFV dented the scoreboard first, but Sumner-Fred responded to earn a 27-14 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

West Union NFV showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Sumner-Fred as the first quarter ended.

The Cougars kept a 13-7 intermission margin at the TigerHawks' expense.

Sumner-Fred moved to a 19-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Last season, West Union NFV and Sumner-Fred squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.

