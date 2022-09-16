Resolve: North Liberty Liberty roars from behind to topple Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 55-7

A slow beginning couldn't deter North Liberty Liberty, which shook it off to claim a 55-7 victory over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in Iowa high school football action on September 16.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over North Liberty at the end of the first quarter.

The Lightning's offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Clippers at halftime.

North Liberty pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lightning's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

