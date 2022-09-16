 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Resolve: North Liberty Liberty roars from behind to topple Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 55-7

A slow beginning couldn't deter North Liberty Liberty, which shook it off to claim a 55-7 victory over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in Iowa high school football action on September 16.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over North Liberty at the end of the first quarter.

The Lightning's offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Clippers at halftime.

North Liberty pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lightning's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

In recent action on September 2, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Independence and North Liberty took on Marion Linn-Mar on September 2 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

