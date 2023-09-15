Independence rallied from behind to knock off Decorah for a 21-7 verdict in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Decorah showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Independence as the first quarter ended.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 7-7 as the third quarter started.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Independence and Decorah were both scoreless.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

