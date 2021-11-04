Remsen St. Mary's staggers Gilbertville Don Bosco with punishing performance 64-42

Remsen St. Mary's' river of points eventually washed away Gilbertville Don Bosco in a 64-42 offensive cavalcade in Iowa high school football action on November 4.

The Hawks made the first move by forging a 14-8 margin over the Dons after the first quarter.

Remsen St. Mary's' offense moved to a 30-22 lead over Gilbertville Don Bosco at the intermission.

Remsen St. Mary's and Gilbertville Don Bosco were engaged in a thin affair at 50-36 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.