Remsen St. Mary's staggers Gilbertville Don Bosco with punishing performance 64-42

Remsen St. Mary's' river of points eventually washed away Gilbertville Don Bosco in a 64-42 offensive cavalcade in Iowa high school football action on November 4.

The Hawks made the first move by forging a 14-8 margin over the Dons after the first quarter.

Remsen St. Mary's' offense moved to a 30-22 lead over Gilbertville Don Bosco at the intermission.

Remsen St. Mary's and Gilbertville Don Bosco were engaged in a thin affair at 50-36 as the fourth quarter started.

