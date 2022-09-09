 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Muscatine earns tough verdict over Bettendorf 37-34

Muscatine could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bettendorf in a 37-34 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Bettendorf authored a promising start, taking a 14-9 advantage over Muscatine at the end of the first quarter.

The Muskies kept a 23-20 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Muskies and the Bulldogs each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bettendorf and Muscatine squared off with September 10, 2021 at Bettendorf High School last season. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

