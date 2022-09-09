Razor thin: Muscatine earns tough verdict over Bettendorf 37-34

Muscatine could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bettendorf in a 37-34 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Bettendorf authored a promising start, taking a 14-9 advantage over Muscatine at the end of the first quarter.

The Muskies kept a 23-20 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Muskies and the Bulldogs each scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.