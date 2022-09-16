Razor thin: Marion earns tough verdict over Central DeWitt 20-13

Marion derailed Central DeWitt's hopes after a 20-13 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Marion drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Central DeWitt after the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Wolves hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

