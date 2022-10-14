 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Razor thin: Independence earns tough verdict over Manchester West Delaware 21-20

  • 0

Independence swapped jabs before dispatching Manchester West Delaware 21-20 during this Iowa football game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Manchester West Delaware had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Independence 20-14.

The Mustangs pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Hawks.

The last time Manchester West Delaware and Independence played in a 25-14 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 30, Independence squared off with Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News