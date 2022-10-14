Razor thin: Independence earns tough verdict over Manchester West Delaware 21-20

Independence swapped jabs before dispatching Manchester West Delaware 21-20 during this Iowa football game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Manchester West Delaware had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Independence 20-14.

The Mustangs pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Hawks.

