Razor thin: Independence earns tough verdict over Manchester West Delaware 21-20

Independence swapped jabs before dispatching Manchester West Delaware 21-20 during this Iowa football game.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Manchester West Delaware had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Independence 20-14.
The Mustangs pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Hawks.
The last time Manchester West Delaware and Independence played in a 25-14 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
