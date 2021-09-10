Rally time; Waterloo West overcomes Davenport West 45-7

Davenport West's quick advantage forced Waterloo West to dig down, but it did to earn a 45-7 win Friday in Iowa high school football action on September 10.
Recently on August 26 , Davenport West squared up on Clinton in a football game . For more, click here.
The Wahawks' dominance showed as they carried a 38-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wahawks' offense thundered to a 25-7 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
Davenport West started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Waterloo West at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.