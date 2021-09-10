 Skip to main content
Rally time; Waterloo West overcomes Davenport West 45-7
Davenport West's quick advantage forced Waterloo West to dig down, but it did to earn a 45-7 win Friday in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

The Wahawks' dominance showed as they carried a 38-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wahawks' offense thundered to a 25-7 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Davenport West started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Waterloo West at the end of the first quarter.

