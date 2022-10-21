Putting it all together: Winthrop East Buchanan overwhelms Lisbon 44-14

Winthrop East Buchanan earned its community's accolades after a 44-14 win over Lisbon for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.

Winthrop East Buchanan drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Lisbon after the first quarter.

The Buccaneers registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Winthrop East Buchanan pulled to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lions' 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.