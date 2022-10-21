Putting it all together: Winthrop East Buchanan overwhelms Lisbon 44-14

Winthrop East Buchanan earned its community's accolades after a 44-14 win over Lisbon for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.
Winthrop East Buchanan drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Lisbon after the first quarter.
The Buccaneers registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Lions.
Winthrop East Buchanan pulled to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Buccaneers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lions' 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Lisbon faced off on October 29, 2021 at Lisbon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on October 7, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Lisbon took on Riverside Highland on October 7 at Riverside Highland High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.