Putting it all together: Winthrop East Buchanan overwhelms Delhi Maquoketa Valley 48-12

Winthrop East Buchanan's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Delhi Maquoketa Valley 48-12 in Iowa high school football action on September 23.
The last time Winthrop East Buchanan and Delhi Maquoketa Valley played in a 40-0 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 9, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Arlington Starmont and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on West Branch on September 9 at West Branch High School. For more, click here.
