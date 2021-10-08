Putting it all together: Manchester West Delaware overwhelms Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41-3

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Manchester West Delaware broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 41-3 explosion on Hampton-Dumont-CAL during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Manchester West Delaware a 20-0 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 20-0 at intermission.

The Hawks' domination showed as they carried a 34-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.