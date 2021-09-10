Putting it all together: Iowa City overwhelms Ames 43-5

Iowa City showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Ames 43-5 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on August 27 , Iowa City squared up on North Liberty in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Little Hawks stomped on ahead of the Little Cyclones 21-3 as the fourth quarter started.
The Little Hawks opened a tight 14-3 gap over the Little Cyclones at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Little Hawks a 7-3 lead over the Little Cyclones.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.