 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Putting it all together: Iowa City overwhelms Ames 43-5
0 comments

Putting it all together: Iowa City overwhelms Ames 43-5

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa City showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Ames 43-5 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on August 27 , Iowa City squared up on North Liberty in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Little Hawks stomped on ahead of the Little Cyclones 21-3 as the fourth quarter started.

The Little Hawks opened a tight 14-3 gap over the Little Cyclones at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Little Hawks a 7-3 lead over the Little Cyclones.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News