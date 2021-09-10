Putting it all together: Iowa City overwhelms Ames 43-5

Iowa City showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Ames 43-5 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Little Hawks stomped on ahead of the Little Cyclones 21-3 as the fourth quarter started.

The Little Hawks opened a tight 14-3 gap over the Little Cyclones at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Little Hawks a 7-3 lead over the Little Cyclones.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.